1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Interstate 55 in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — One person has been killed and two others injured in an early morning shooting along Interstate 55 in Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the victims' car entered the interstate at Harlem Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday and was hit by gunfire a short time later near Cicero Avenue.

WLS-TV reports the 27-year-old male driver died before authorities arrived. A 19-year-old woman who was in the back of the vehicle is in critical condition, while a 16-year-old who was in the front seat suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

It was unclear Saturday whether police had any suspects.

There have been at least 14 other expressway shootings in the Chicago area this year. Activists want cameras installed along the roadways to help police investigate the shootings.

