1 dead, 6 hurt in North Carolina birthday party shooting
Published 9:11 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — One man has died and six other people were hurt in a shooting at a birthday party in North Carolina.
News outlets reported that Sanford police were called to a dance club around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Twenty-seven-year-old Travis Jamarian Mclean of Sanford was pronounced dead at Central Carolina Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say two women and four men ranging in age from 24-to-41-years-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Investigators said the shooting followed a fight at the party at the Sanford Latin Dance Studio.
No arrests have been made.
Sanford is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.
