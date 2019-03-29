1 dead after Connecticut house fire

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in Somers.

Neighbors say they heard several explosions around 6 p.m. on Thursday before the home burst into flames.

Officials say several residents escaped but one person died. That victim was not immediately identified.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries suffered while battling the blaze.

The state fire marshal is investigating.