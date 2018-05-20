https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/1-dead-following-weekend-shooting-in-Pine-Bluff-12929200.php
1 dead following weekend shooting in Pine Bluff
Published 11:15 am, Sunday, May 20, 2018
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Pine Bluff are investigating a fatal shooting over the weekend.
The Pine Bluff Police Department says the victim was shot about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found the victim while responding to reports of an abandoned vehicle in the area.
Police found multiple vehicles with bullet holes in them. Officers also found a man lying in front of a home who was suffering from a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
Authorities say the case is under investigation and information about a possible suspect was not immediately released.
View Comments