https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/1-dead-in-New-Year-s-Eve-shooting-in-South-13499523.php
1 dead in New Year's Eve shooting in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One person has been killed in a shooting on New Year's Eve in central South Carolina.
Columbia police told news outlets the shooting happened at a home near the Broad River around 3 a.m. Monday.
The victim's name has not been released while relatives are notified.
A witness told reporters who said he heard about five shots and at least two people yelling.
No arrests have been reported.
No other details were immediately available Monday morning.
View Comments