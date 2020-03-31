1 dies in shooting in Portland shopping complex

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Southeast Portland shopping complex on Monday afternoon, police said.

Portland police responded to a parking lot shared by WinCo Foods, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and other businesses, around 3 p.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Officers found a person believed to be an adult male dead at the scene, police said. The shooter ran away before officers arrived at the scene, police said. Authorities are investigating.

David Shepherd told the newspaper he was parked near WinCo when he heard a gunshot.

“I just ran,” he said. He came toward USA Pawn and Jewelry, where the victim was on the ground on his back. Shepherd said he noticed the man had gunshot wounds.

Shepherd said he and others in the area tried to help the man — using a sweater to stanch the blood flow, performing chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. He said the man briefly started breathing again for a moment before stopping.

Police have not released information about the circumstances of the shooting.