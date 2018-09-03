1 injured by gunfire at Capitol Hill bus stop

SEATTLE (AP) — A person was hit in the leg by gunfire after people in a car shot at a group of others standing in a bus stop in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 1:48 p.m. Monday reporting the incident, according to the Seattle Fire Department online log.

The Seattle Times reports that the group standing at the bus stop returned fire, and both groups fled.

Seattle police said the injured person's life isn't at risk.

The shooting occurred near 15th Avenue and East Union Street.

