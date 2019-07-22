1 juvenile slain, 2 wounded in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead and two others wounded in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police Officer Jonathon Westbrook says two of the victims were found at the scene of the shooting early Sunday, including the one who died. The Kansas City Star reports that the third victim was dropped off at a hospital.

The injuries of the two surviving victims aren't believed to be life-threatening.

___

