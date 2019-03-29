1 killed, 1 in critical condition in Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (AP) — Allegheny County police say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a shooting.

Police say officers found two gunshot victims in a Homestead neighborhood alley Thursday evening. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital.

WTAE-TV reports that police took one man out of a home in handcuffs while investigating the scene.

Homestead Police Chief Jeffrey DeSimone says officers followed a blood trail to track down the person of interest.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Authorities have not identified anyone involved.