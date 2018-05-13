1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside LA house party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man was shot dead and another man was critically wounded when someone opened fire outside an all-night house party.

Officer Mike Lopez says the shootings were reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Encino.

Lopez says the dead man was in his 20s, and the critically injured victim is in his late 50s.

City News Service reports the victims had been arguing with the suspect when he fired several shots at them.

Investigators have not released a suspect description.