https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/1-killed-3-wounded-in-shooting-on-San-Francisco-13712491.php
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting on San Francisco street
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed and three other people were wounded — one critically — in a shooting on a San Francisco street.
Police say officers responding to reports of gunfire found several people with gunshot wounds in the Fillmore District around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports a 25-year-old man from nearby San Leandro died at the scene.
Three adult victims were taken to hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released information about possible suspects or a motive.
The investigation is continuing Sunday.
