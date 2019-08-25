1 man dead, neighbor in custody after Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a neighbor dispute escalated to a shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

They say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

They say the alleged shooter was arrested and will be booked into jail.

Police haven't released the name of the victim or alleged shooter yet or what charges the suspect is facing.