1 of 2 teens killed in Burien shooting identified

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — One of two teen girls shot to death south of Seattle in Burien Wednesday night has been identified.

The Seattle Times reports 19-year-old Eveona Cortez and a younger girl believed to be 13 or 14 were killed at an apartment complex.

Both victims were found with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe it started as some sort of fight in the parking lot outside the building. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where they died.

King County sheriff's detectives believe the shootings to be gang-related.

Counting Wednesday's double homicide, four people ages 19 or younger have been killed in shootings at the apartment complex since January 2016.

As of Friday, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 206-296-3111.

