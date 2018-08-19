1 of 3 sought in ambush police officer shooting

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Police say one of three men sought in connection with an ambush shooting of two New Jersey police detectives earlier this month has been arrested.

Camden police said in a Twitter post Saturday that 20-year-old Juan Figueroa had been captured. He and the others are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The unnamed plainclothes detectives were wounded Aug. 7 as they sat in their SUV at a red light in Camden. One had a wound to the bicep and forearm and the other was struck in the hand. Both were treated and released.

The Twitter post said police were "closing in on" 19-year-old Alexander DeJesus and 26-year-old Ammar Hall "and won't sleep until they are in cuffs."

A $60,000 reward is posted for information leading to arrests.