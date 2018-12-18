1 of 4 charged in bank heist given nearly 9 years in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been imprisoned for his role in an eastern Nebraska bank robbery.

Federal prosecutors say James Fentress-Dismuke was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to eight years and 11 months for bank robbery and for brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say he was one of four people arrested after the Nov. 22, 2017, robbery of Security Home Bank in the Saunders County community of Malmo. Officers recovered all but $100 of the nearly $20,500 stolen.

Accomplice Jonathan Franklin pleaded guilty and was given 13 years and five months in prison. Another accomplice, Vincent McGee, is awaiting sentencing after his guilty plea.

The fourth person arrested, Corita Burnett, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.