https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/1-wounded-in-San-Diego-County-vehicle-to-vehicle-13822301.php
1 wounded in San Diego County vehicle-to-vehicle shooting
EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — San Diego County sheriff's detectives are looking for a motorist who pulled alongside another vehicle and opened fire with a shotgun, wounding a passenger.
The Sheriff's Department says the shooting occurred just before midnight Sunday near El Cajon.
According to a statement, three people in a vehicle were heading south on Interstate 8 when a Ford SUV drove up alongside and its driver pointed the weapon at them and fired three rounds, then sped away.
Shotgun pellets struck a passenger in the head and the victim was hospitalized with injuries described as not life-threatening.
View Comments