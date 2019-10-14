10 Things to Know for Today

Bullet trains sit at their base as the surrounding land is still flooded following Typhoon Hagibis, in Nagano, central Japan Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Rescue crews in Japan dug through mudslides and searched near swollen rivers Monday as they looked for those missing from the typhoon that caused serious damage in central and northern Japan.

1. U.S. TROOPS TO WITHDRAW FROM CHAOTIC NORTHERN SYRIA

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says President Donald Trump has directed U.S. troops in northern Syria to begin pulling out "as safely and quickly as possible."

2. SYRIAN ARMY FACES TURKISH FORCES

Syrian government forces have deployed near the Turkish border, hours after Syrian Kurdish forces previously allied with the U.S. said they had reached a deal with Damascus to help them fend off Turkey's invasion.

3. WHO'S UP NEXT TO TESTIFY IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Gordon Sondland, Trump's hand-picked ambassador to the European Union, is among administration officials being subpoenaed to appear on Capitol Hill this week against the wishes of the White House.

4. TYPHOON'S FLOODWATERS LEAVE DOZENS DEAD IN JAPAN

Rescue crews dig through mudslides and search near swollen rivers for those missing after a typhoon left as many as 36 dead and caused serious damage in central and northern Japan.

5. FAMILY WANTS ANSWERS AFTER POLICE KILL WOMAN IN HER HOME

The family of a black woman shot and killed by a white police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, early Saturday says the 28-year-old woman was babysitting her 8-year-old nephew when she was gunned down in the family home.

6. WAS CALIFORNIA POWER SHUTOFF WORTH IT

Experts say it's hard to know whether Pacific Gas & Electric's move to shut down power to customers has prevented fires.

7. CALIFORNIA GIVES CHILD SEX ASSAULT VICTIMS MORE TIME TO FILE LAWSUITS

The law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom gives victims of childhood sexual abuse until age 40, or five years from discovery of the abuse, to file civil lawsuits.

8. WHERE DEAL TO END AUSTERITY AND PROTESTS WAS REACHED

Ecuador is celebrating a deal President Lenín Moreno and indigenous leaders struck to cancel a disputed austerity package and end nearly two weeks of protests.

9. WHO WON THE NOBEL ECONOMIC PRIZE

The 2019 award went to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for studies on poverty.

10. LSU JUMPS TO NO. 2 IN AP COLLEGE POLL

The Tigers move up in the rankings with their 42-28 win over Florida. They face top-ranked Alabama in less than a month.