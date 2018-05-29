10-year sentence in woman's identity theft employment scheme

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing another woman's identity to land an executive-level job.

Forty-one-year-old Cindy White was sentenced Tuesday by state District Judge Scott Gardner in St. Tammany Parish.

In April, a parish jury found White guilty of identity theft after just 15 minutes of deliberation. Prosecutors said White lifted the resume' of an unsuspecting woman with a similar name on an online networking site. The impressive credentials helped White land a $95,000-per-year job in 2015 as human resources manager at Diversified Foods and Seasonings in Covington.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that three additional businesses reached out to the District Attorney's Office after White's conviction to report that they, too, were scammed by her.

Information from: The New Orleans Advocate, http://www.neworleansadvocate.com