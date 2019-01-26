11 arrested in Rutland County on drug charges

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say 11 people have been arrested on drug charges in Rutland County this fall and winter after multiple state and federal drug investigations.

Vermont State Police said Thursday that five people are facing federal charges and six are facing state charges.

Police say most of the charges are related to the sale of or conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl or cocaine.

The Vermont Drug Task Force seized what they say were later found to be dangerous mixtures of drugs. Police are investigating if those drugs were related to any recent fatal overdoses in the area.