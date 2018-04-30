11-year-old charged with stealing 68-year-old's bicycle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy accused of stealing a 68-year-old man's bicycle has been arrested in central New York.

The man told Syracuse police that that he was walking with his bike Saturday afternoon when the boy tried to take it from him. He says he tried to resist, but the boy punched him in the head.

Police later found the 11-year-old with the bike and arrested him on a third-degree robbery charge. He was released into the custody of a parent.