$12M settlement after newlywed killed on LA boardwalk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for the family of an Italian honeymooner who was killed when a driver barreled down Southern California's popular Venice Beach Boardwalk says Los Angeles has approved a $12 million settlement in the case.

Attorney Greg Bentley says the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday with the family of Alice Gruppioni.

Gruppioni was killed and 17 pedestrians and peddlers were injured in August 2013.

Prosecutors said the driver steered his dark blue Dodge Avenger around poles and accelerated through one of Los Angeles' top tourist attractions.

The man, Nathan Campbell, was sentenced in September 2015 to 42 years to life in prison.

Gruppioni's parents said in a statement no amount of money would bring back their daughter.