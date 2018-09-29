14 guns taken during upstate New York gun store break-in

BERGEN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say 14 guns were taken during a break-in at a western New York gun shop.

Genesee County sheriff's deputies say the burglary occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday at The Firing Pin store in Bergen.

Authorities say the stolen firearms have been entered into state and national databases and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been notified.