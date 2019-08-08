https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/14-year-old-boy-shot-to-death-in-Olathe-14289710.php
14-year-old boy shot to death in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Olathe police are investigating a 14-year-old boy's death as a homicide.
Spokesman Joel Yeldell says officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance.
Emergency responders found the teen dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
No further information was released and the investigation continues.
