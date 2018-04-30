15-year-old boy arrested in El Mirage shooting death of teen

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in El Mirage say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another teenager.

The suspect's name isn't being released because he's a juvenile.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired and a car accident last Thursday night.

A car with five people inside ranging in age from 16 to 19 was in an El Mirage neighborhood near Cactus and Dysart roads when the suspect allegedly shot at the vehicle.

Police say 17-year-old Raymond Vargas suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

El Mirage is located about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix.