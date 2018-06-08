KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after a road rage shooting in Kirkland.

KOMO-TV reports the incident started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a 47-year-old man got into an argument with a 19-year-old in another car. They said the younger man waived a machete out the window at the man and then got out with the machete in hand and headed toward the man's car.

The man, who had a concealed carry pistol with him, fired a shot toward the ground in an effort to get the 19-year-old to stop. He drove away, but returned with a rifle and fired into the man's car, narrowly missing him.

Police say the man returned fire, but the suspect drove off.

Police tracked down the younger man and arrested him without incident.

Police said he could face felony charges.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/