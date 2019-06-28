2 California men who robbed a Tucson bank get prison terms

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men convicted of robbing an Arizona bank last year have been sentenced to prison.

They say 20-year-old Jovante Lamar Fryson II of Gardena and 23-year-old Amauje Jason Ferguson of Inglewood both pleaded guilty to bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

Fryson was sentenced to nine years in prison while Ferguson received a seven-year term.

Another co-defendant was sentenced earlier in the case to a 12-year sentence.

Prosecutors say the three men robbed Commerce Bank in Tucson on June 29 and then fled the scene in a stolen car.

Tucson police pursued the car in a high-speed chase before the vehicle crashed into an SUV.

The three men ran off on foot and hid in a neighborhood, but they were later arrested by police.