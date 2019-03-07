2 Florida men wrongly accused in prostitution stings

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against two Florida men after authorities say the men were wrongly accused in recent prostitution stings.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that cases occurred in separate operations in two different counties.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office shut down three spas tied to prostitution last month and announced nearly 200 arrest warrants. One of the men named turned himself in but was later able to show he was not the man got on video going to the spa.

In a Martin County operation that shut down four massage parlors last month, a man was accused because he shared a last name with woman who had registered a car that appeared on surveillance video.

