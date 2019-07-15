2 Florida teens get 10 years in murder of MMA fighter

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida teenagers have been sentenced to ten years in prison for their role in the murder of a professional mixed martial arts fighter nicknamed "The Matzoh Brawler."

Friends say Aaron Rajman, who wore a yarmulke in his MMA fights, was also dealing drugs and was targeted for the marijuana and cash he kept at home.

On Monday, 18-year-old Summer Church and 20-year-old Jace Swinton each pleaded guilty to reduced charges of second-degree murder. The prosecution continues its case against Roberto Ortiz as the alleged shooter.

The Palm Beach Post reports Church wasn't at the scene when Rajman was killed during a 2017 home invasion, but police say she was the mastermind. Police say a fight broke out after Ortiz and Swinton entered Rajman's home and Rajman was fatally shot.

Rajman had a 2-2 record since becoming a professional fighter.

___

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com