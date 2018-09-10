2 New Orleans police officers charged in separate crashes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two off-duty New Orleans police officers have been arrested in two separate vehicle crashes.

News outlets report Officer Brandon Scruggs is accused of running a red light in an unmarked police cruiser and striking a motorcyclist Sunday. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police spokesman Andy Cunningham says Scruggs failed a field sobriety test. He was charged with reckless operation of a vehicle and first-degree vehicular injuring.

Police say Officer Tonishia Goodwin struck a car with an unmarked police unit. No one was injured in the crash, but police say Goodwin failed a sobriety test. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and following too close.

Both officers have been suspended. Their attorney says his clients should be presumed innocent until proved otherwise.