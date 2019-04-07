2 South Carolina men charged with killing, burying women

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina men are charged with murder after sheriff's deputies found two bodies buried at a Spartanburg County house.

Local news outlets report 39-year-old Jonathan Galligan and 41-year-old Christian Daniel Hurlburt were arrested Saturday.

Deputies say the bodies they found buried Friday are 27-year-old Christin Renee Bunner of Spartanburg and 40-year-old Melissa Fairlee Rhymer of Mountville. Galligan is charged with Bunner's death, while Hurlburt is charged with killing Rhymer.

The arrests came after Hurlburt shot himself in the head in front of deputies on Wednesday, survived, and then told deputies he witnessed Galligan kill Brunner and helped bury her.

Galligan was arrested Saturday. Hurlburt was released from the hospital Saturday.

Both men have been jailed without bail following a hearing. It's unclear if they have lawyers.