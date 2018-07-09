2 Tennessee teens charges with string of armed robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in Tennessee, including a shooting that critically wounded a person.

Citing a statement from Metro Nashville police, news outlets report 19-year-old Jannette Esquivel and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Saturday night following five hold-ups. Police say a third male suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

Esquivel told police she was involved in the robbery in which the male victim was shot after struggling with the two male suspects. She also acknowledged involvement in the four hold-ups which occurred outside homes that night.

She's charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery. The 17-year-old refused to be interviewed and has been charged in juvenile court. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.

The victim is in stable condition.