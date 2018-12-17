2 Wyoming men convicted of illegally collecting antlers

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming men have lost their hunting privileges for two years after being convicted of illegally collecting elk antlers.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says Matthew Nelson of Cheyenne and Jason Reidel of Pinedale also were each fined $1,550.

The agency says wardens caught the pair with about 70 pounds (31.7 kilograms) of elk antlers last April north of Pinedale. The two had been out on snowmobiles and snowshoes picking up antlers in an area where bull elk had been wintering.

The area is closed to shed antler gathering from Jan. 1 to April 30 to minimize harassment or disturbance of big game animals on their winter and spring ranges.

The antlers were confiscated and returned to the field upon closure of the case.