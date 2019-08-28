2 arrested in death of California man who was set on fire

WALNUT GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people in the death of a man who was set on fire in a Sacramento suburb.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday arrested 27-year-old Martin Chavez and 26-year-old Martitsa Guerrero.

Both were booked on suspicion of murder and held without bail. It's unclear whether they have attorneys.

The department says it was called to a road in Walnut Grove Monday morning and found a badly burned man about 50 yards away from a burned shed.

The 28-year-old victim later died at a hospital. His name hasn't been released.

Authorities say they still don't have a motive for the killing.

Detectives also are still investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspects.