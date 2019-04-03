2 arrested in death of Mississippi woman found in Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials have arrested two people in the death of a Mississippi woman found dead in Louisiana.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Capt. John Poulos said Wednesday that 33-year-old Ryan Christopher Hopkins and 46-year-old Yolanda Michelle Torns were arrested Tuesday. Both are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 21-year-old Celeste McDonald.

McDonald was reported missing on Monday in Scott County. Her body was found later Monday lying in shallow water in Mound, Louisiana, across the Mississippi River from Vicksburg.

Hopkins is also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Poulos says the charge stems from an earlier incident in Scott County.

It's unclear whether Hopkins or Torns have lawyers. Both are jailed in Hinds County awaiting an appearance before a judge.