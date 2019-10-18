2 arrested, man accused of attacking officer in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Police say a domestic assault call in Watertown led to two arrests for child abuse, drug charges and a racially-motivated attack on an officer.

The 48-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested at their apartment Wednesday night after police say they found marijuana plants, a loaded shotgun and cash. Their four-month-old child was taken into protective custody.

KELO-TV reports police say the man became violent during his arrest and punched an officer in the face. Sgt. Chad Stahl says the man made some vulgar comments to the Hispanic officer.

The couple is being held in the Codington County Jail.

