2 brothers accused of stealing guns from dead man's home

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Two brothers from Racine are accused of stealing firearms from the home of a man who had died three days prior to last month's theft.

The Journal Times reports that 30-year-old Cory Wirt is charged with one count of burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of movable property, all of which are felonies. His brother, 37-year-old Kyle Rannow, faces the same charges, in addition to four counts of bail jumping.

Wirt and Rannow are accused of stealing a Barrett .50-caliber rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, Colt .25 caliber handgun, Ruger LCD .380 pistol and South African LM4 5.56 rifle.

Both men remain in custody. It was not clear if they have lawyers.

Information from: The Journal Times, http://www.journaltimes.com