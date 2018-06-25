2 brothers, man sentenced for forcing teen to be prostitute

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Two brothers and another man who forced a teenage girl into prostitution have been sentenced to prison terms.

Gloucester County prosecutors say 27-year-old Brandon Samuel, of Gibbstown, and 25-year-old Joseph Samuel, of New York City, both received eight-year terms Friday. Both had pleaded guilty in April to promoting prostitution.

The third defendant, 25-year-old Ali Brown of West Deptford, received an eight-year sentence for a weapons charge and a concurrent five-year term for promoting prostitution.

The investigation began in December 2016 after authorities found the 17-year-old girl at a Gibbstown motel. They went there after learning her sexual services were being advertised online.

The teen told investigators she had to turn over the money she earned to two of the men, even though they had agreed to split the money equally.