2 burned bodies found in vehicle, investigation underway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose burned bodies were found in a charred vehicle parked outside a western New York storage building.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found late Monday morning in a parking lot in the town of Hamlin, on Lake Ontario 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Rochester.

It's unclear if the deaths were the result of homicides or an accident. The bodies haven't been identified.

The area where the bodies were found is home to several small businesses and warehouses. Police say the fire occurred between Saturday afternoon and early Monday morning. The owner of the property reported finding the bodies.

Deputies say the public isn't in danger.