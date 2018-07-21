2 charged in alleged attack on truck driver amid protest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two men have been charged in connection with a reported attack on a truck driver during a Pittsburgh protest over the shooting death of a black teenager by a white police officer.

Authorities said a truck driver was trying to pass through protesters during Monday's march over the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. when his truck was "engulfed" by people banging on the windows and hood. Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said one man punched the driver while another took the keys from the ignition and threw them into the sewer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ahmad Abu Ibrahim of Monroeville is charged with simple assault and 38-year-old Jason Nunley with theft by unlawful taking. Court documents don't list defense attorneys; listed phone numbers for the defendants couldn't be found Saturday.