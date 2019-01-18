2 charged in fatal August shooting near light rail station

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action in the August shooting death of a St. Louis County Department employee near a Metrolink light rail station.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Antreion Betts and 20-year-old Armani McKinley, both of St. Louis, were charged late Thursday. Both are jailed on $1 million bond.

The shooting on Aug. 21 in the city of St. Louis killed 48-year-old Craig LeFebvre, who worked as the county health department spokesman.

Charges say the suspects were robbing another man who, in response to the crime, fired a gun. LeFebvre, standing 50 to 75 yards away, was struck in the chest. He died at a hospital.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com