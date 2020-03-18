2 charged in scheme to use drones to smuggle drugs to prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A second man charged in a scheme to use drones to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates at a federal prison in New Jersey has turned himself in, authorities said.

Adrian Goolcharran, 35, of Union City, was freed on a $100,000 secured bond after making his initial court appearance on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

Goolcharran and Nicolo Denichilo, 38, of Jersey City, are both charged with conspiracy and smuggling contraband. Denichilo was also released on a $100,000 bond after making his initial court appearance on March 13.

Authorities have said they discovered at least seven deliveries of contraband using drones dating back to last July. The shipments to inmates at Fort Dix included marijuana, steroids, dozens of cell phones, 35 syringes and two metal saw blades, authorities said.

Goolcharran arranged the drone deliveries, authorities said, and communicated with a then-inmate at the prison by text message about the planned airborne drop-offs.