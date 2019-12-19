https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/2-charged-in-theft-of-ATM-from-Hydaburg-credit-14919160.php 2 charged in theft of ATM from Hydaburg credit union Published 2:04 pm EST, Thursday, December 19, 2019 Most Popular 1 Bridgeport store faces $5,705 fine in e-liquid sale to minor 2 Cops: Woman knocked down mannequins after firing from Milford store 3 Stamford woman charged with assault after workplace dispute 4 This year’s Wonderland on Roseville in Fairfield could be the last 5 Fairfield man wins $500,000 on $20 scratch-off ticket 6 Police: Former Home Depot cashier allowed friend to shoplift 7 Man arrested in suspicious incident that lead to Masuk High lockdown View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.