2 charged with baseball memorabilia theft

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say they have recovered items stolen from a baseball franchise, including memorabilia from the team's first pitch.

The Hartford Courant reports a local man and juvenile were arrested Friday for breaking in to the downtown ballpark of the Hartford Yard Goats, a minor league baseball team.

Police say they got away with an iPad and memorabilia from the first pitch in franchise history.

The items were recovered during an investigation of another theft.

Yuan Dariel Cruz-Fuentes is charged with third-degree larceny and burglary. He also faces drug charges for heroin and cocaine found in his home.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond. An attorney for Cruz-Fuentes could not be identified. The juvenile has a summons for similar burglary charges.

___

