2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at Mississippi pool hall

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and a third injured.

Jackson Police say 27-year-old Jovorski Blackmon and 28-year-old Terrance Terry died after being shot at a restaurant and pool hall around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both men were shot multiple times. One died on the spot, while the second was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A third man was hit in the arm by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the unidentified man's wound wasn't life-threatening.

Police haven't identified a suspect.

Residents say the business had only been open for a month and say patrons have been arguing and fighting.

The men are the 34th and 35th to die in homicides this year in Jackson.