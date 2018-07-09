2 dead after property owner stops suspected burglary

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — Two brothers are dead after what authorities are describing as a burglary attempt and shooting in central Alabama.

A statement posted on Facebook by the Chilton County Sheriff's Office says officers were called to a residence Sunday morning about a possible break-in and a suspicious vehicle.

The statement says officers then got another call from the property owner saying that two males had come on the property trying to take the vehicle. The owner believed the car contained items taken in a burglary.

An altercation occurred, and authorities say the property owner fired shots that left two people dead. The coroner identifies them as 54-year-old Darryl Lee Price and his 56-year-old brother, William Arlond Price.

There no word on any charges against the property owner.