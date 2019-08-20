2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in upstate NY

MAMAKATING, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York woman was fatally shot by her male employer before he took his own life.

Police found 33-year-old Ashley Greene dead Monday behind her home in Summitville, a hamlet in the Sullivan County town of Mamakating.

State Police Capt. Michael Drake says officials identified the suspect as 70-year-old Richard Boniface after interviewing the victim's mother, who was home at the time of the shooting.

The Times Herald-Record reports Greene worked odd jobs for Boniface, including landscaping and cleaning.

Boniface fled the scene in his pickup truck and police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound a few miles away.

The case is under investigation by state police.