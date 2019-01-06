2 dead, officer wounded in early-morning Oklahoma shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Oklahoma say two people are dead following an early-morning shooting in which a law enforcement officer was wounded.

Officials say Comanche County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a possible homicide at 4 a.m. Sunday at a residence in Cache, about 86 miles (138 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. Deputies found one person dead and one wounded.

Authorities identified a possible suspect in the shooting but when officers arrived at his home the suspect fired multiple shots, striking a deputy in the shoulder.

Investigators say the suspect was shot and died at the scene after setting fire to his home. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect shot himself or was shot by law enforcement.

The names of the suspect and shooting victims haven't been released.