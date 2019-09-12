2 hurt in civilian car chase, shooting, crash into NC home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a civilian car chase between two men involved a shooting and ended when one of the drivers crashed into a North Carolina home, narrowly missing the people inside.

Resident Andy Ferrell says he was watching TV with his cat when the car slammed into the home Tuesday night.

Citing an Asheville police statement, news outlets report the male drivers were treated for minor injuries. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that the drivers knew each other and got into a dispute that led to the chase.

They say the pursuing driver shot at the fleeing driver, striking him in the leg. They say the pursuing driver then rear-ended the fleeing car, sending it into the Asheville home.

Ferrell says he feels lucky he and his roommate weren't hurt.