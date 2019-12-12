2 in Colorado get 3 years probation for animal cruelty

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A court order has barred a Colorado man from owning another animal for three years after he was convicted of animal cruelty against more than 100 animals.

Jeffery Jackson was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after La Plata County Animal Protection seized 115 animals from his home, including dogs, cats, goats and horses, The Durango Herald reported Wednesday.

His co-defendant Elizabeth Jackson also pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and was sentenced to three years in probation, court officials said.

Both declined comment.

The Jacksons must allow law enforcement to search the property to ensure no livestock or pets are on the premises, prosecutors said.

The house was described as having feces and carcasses of animals, La Plata County Judge Dondi Osborne said.

There was no evidence showing the Jacksons intentionally harmed the animals, officials said.

Jeffery Jackson's attorney John Baxter said his client really cared for his animals.

Jackson could be sentenced to one year in jail if he violates the terms of his probation, Osborne said.

Jackson is also required to complete 50 hours of useful public service and pay more than $18,000 in restitution, officials said.