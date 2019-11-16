2 indicted after dead cats found inside Maryland home

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore County Police say two residents have been indicted after authorities found 74 dead cats and rescued 150 live cats and other animals from a home in Middle River.

The Baltimore Sun reports 53-year-old Garriott J. Cox and 51-year-old Pamela Arrington were indicted on Nov. 4. Both are free after posting $50,000 bail apiece. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

Police found 74 dead cats and rescued 150 live cats and other animals from the home.

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said officials recovered 76 live cats and 15 dead cats from a shed in an Oct. 9 search. More animals were recovered on Oct. 17 after police obtained a second search warrant.

Some rescued cats have died since they were removed, but Peach was not sure how many.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com